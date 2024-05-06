BRIEF-Dubai has around 5.2 mln international visitors in Q1, Crown Prince on X
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:47 IST
May 6 (Reuters) -
* DUBAI'S CROWN PRINCE: DUBAI WELCOMED ABOUT 5.2 MILLION INTERNATIONAL VISITORS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024, UP 11% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2023
