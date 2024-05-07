Left Menu

Leopard enters house in Jaipur colony, trapping family of five inside; captured after two hours

Five members of a family, including two children, had a harrowing time when they became trapped inside a room for about two hours after a leopard entered their house and roamed around in the Malviya Nagar industrial area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

07-05-2024
Vusual from spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per officials, the incident was reported around 8 am when a leopard from a nearby forest area lost its way and entered a factory in the industrial area of Malviya Nagar on Tuesday. By 9 am, a team from the forest department reached the spot, but the leopard had already entered the neighbouring Birla Institute of Technology.

As news spread that a leopard had entered the campus, a panic-like situation emerged in the college, prompting police and forest department personnel to rush to the spot and surround the entire area. In an attempt to tranquillize the leopard, the forest department team fired a shot, but the leopard attacked a guard identified as Ganesh Prajapat, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital.

Subsequently, the leopard entered a house near a factory. At the time, there were five members, including two children and all were inside a room. Sensing the leopard's presence, they locked the room from inside, while the big cat strayed inside the house, they said.

Upon receiving information, a team of officials from the forest department reached the house and started the rescue. They fired three shots from the tranquillizer gun. In the second shot, the leopard became half unconscious, after one more shot, it completely lost consciousness and was subsequently captured, they said, adding that the family members were then rescued safely.

DFO Jagdish Chandra Gupta also confirmed the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

