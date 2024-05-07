Lok Sabha elections: 238 valid nominations received for seven constituencies in Delhi

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday said that 238 valid nominations have been accepted for the Lok Sabha polls due on May 25. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 9. "Scrutiny of the nomination is completed in National Capital Territory Delhi with Two Hundred Thirty-Eight (238) valid nominations. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 9," as per the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office press release.

"The nomination process for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi was started on April 29 and ended on May 6," as per the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office. According to the press release, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office has accepted 45 nominations for the North East Delhi constituency.

In East Delhi, 31 valid nominations have been accepted. 29 valid nominations have been accepted for South Delhi. While 39 valid nominations have been accepted for the Chandni Chowk seat. 29 nominations have been accepted for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. 30 nominations have been accepted for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. 35 valid nominations have been accepted for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha set.

Voting in Delhi will be held for 7 Lok Sabha seats. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of the votes will be done collectively across the nation on June 4. (ANI)

