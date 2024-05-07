"khel, khel mein": Anurag Thakur plays cricket with locals in Hamirpur
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, played cricket with the locals. He posted a small clip of him playing cricket on X on Tuesday and captioned it "khel, khel mein". The video showed Anurag Thakur stepping out of the crease and hitting the ball for a huge hit.
As sports minister, Thakur has been promoting the Fit India movement and Khelo India programmes. He is also a former BCCI president. Elections on four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh (Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla) will be held on June 1 in the last phase of general elections. Thakur is seeking his fifth term as MP from Hamipur. (ANI)
