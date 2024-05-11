"Lacks knowledge or has such love for Pakistan": BJP leader slams Revanth Reddy's remarks on Pulwama terror attack

With Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy slamming the BJP-led government "for not having been able to prevent" Pulwama terror attack in 2019, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has said that a former Pakistan minister has admitted that his country was responsible for incident and that Revanth Reddy has "either no knowledge or such love (for Pakistan)" that he is unable to see it. "He (Revanth Reddy) must remember that 'Fawad Chaudhary', who is showering support on his (Revanth Reddy) biggest leader Rahul Gandhi, has said it in Pakistan's national assembly as the minister of Imran Khan government that 'humne Pulwama tak ghus ke mara hai'. Revanth Reddy has either no knowledge or such love (for Pakistan) that he is unable to see and listen even after the Pakistan minister has said this," Trivedi said at a press conference here.

Revnath Reddy had on Friday asked questions from the government over the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to reap "political benefits" from the Pulwama incident after Indian Air Force carried out air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan. He also raised questions over the air strikes.

The terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed 40 personnel. "Modiji attempted to extract political and electoral benefits from the airstrikes after the Pulwama incident. I want to ask him: What were you doing? Why did you let it happen? What did you do to boost the country's internal security? Why did you not take the help of the agencies at your disposal such as the IB and R&AW? It was your failure. Nobody knows for sure if the airstrike, as was claimed, took place. If the responsibility of ensuring the country's internal security was with us, we wouldn't have left it in anyone's hands."

Sudhanshu Trivedi also took a jibe at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the excise policy case. "In Indian politics, there is a club called 'jail-return.' This is a very old club. Arvind Kejriwal has now been included in the elite club of 'jail return chief ministers'. In 1997, the then CM of Bihar, Lalu Yadav got the membership; Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu in 1996, K Karunanidhi; in 2006, Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren had joined this club... The person who used to talk about sending Sheila Dikshit (former Delhi Chief Minister) and Sonia Gandhi to jail, after returning from Tihar, his tone has changed," he said.

"I would like to say two lines on this INDIA alliance, 'Iss gathbandhan me ab kisi ko nahi dikhti koi darar, kyuki har deewar par chipke hai Modi virodh ke ishtehar' (Nobody can see any crack in this alliance as every wall has advertisements opposing PM Modi)," he added. Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday after spending over 50 days following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The interim bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2.

Trivedi also took a jibe at Congress over party leader Nana Patole's remarks that the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be purified when the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre and said it indicates that Congress is insulting the SC and ST community. "As the Lok Sabha elections are progressing, the INDIA alliance and Congress are showing their true intentions. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has given a very objectionable and controversial statement regarding the Shri Ram temple," he said.

"He (Nana Patole) has said that Shri Ramjanmbhoomi needs to be purified. The important thing is that this statement came just after President Droupadi Murmu visited the Shri Ram temple. I would like to ask the leaders of Congress and INDIA alliance how they can insult the Adivasi community. This is a great insult to the SC and ST community and the real intentions of the Congress party are coming out," he added. He claimed that Congress has opposed various events related to the Ram Temple.

The BJP leader said the foundation stone of grand Ram temple was laid in 1989 and the first brick was placed by Bihar's Kameshwar Chaupal who belonged to the Dalit community. "In January 2024, during the inauguration of Ram Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from an OBC community, was a chief guest, the Congress opposed that. And today, the opposition by Congress, which comes after the visit by President (Droupadi Murmu), who comes from the ST community, clearly displays party's contempt against SC, ST, and OBC community," he alleged.

Nana Patole triggered a political storm with his controversial remarks that the Shankaryacharyas would purify the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir following religious protocols when the Congress-led INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre. "We are going to purify Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after INDIA Alliance comes to power. Shankaracharyas were opposing this (Pran Pratishtha), all four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla. Narendra Modi has acted against protocol...," Patole said. (ANI)

