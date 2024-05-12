Iraq signs agreement with Iraqi-Chinese joint venture to develop oil field in Basra
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:19 IST
The Iraqi oil ministry said on Sunday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with an Iraqi-Chinese joint venture to develop an oil field in the Basra province with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.
The venture comprises China's Geo-Jade and Iraq's Crescent Basra companies, the statement said.
