Iraq signs agreement with Iraqi-Chinese joint venture to develop oil field in Basra

The Iraqi oil ministry said on Sunday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with an Iraqi-Chinese joint venture to develop an oil field in the Basra province with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.

The venture comprises China's Geo-Jade and Iraq's Crescent Basra companies, the statement said.

