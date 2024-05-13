Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer casts vote in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer cast his vote at a polling booth in Vijayawada during the fourth phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Sameera Nazeer. The duo cast their ballot at the Green Polling Station in Vijayawada.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 parliamentary seats across 10 states and Union Territory began on Monday morning. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling YSRCP is contesting on all 175 seats eyeing another term while as part of a seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners, TDP is contesting on 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena on 21 and BJP on 10. Andhra Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan (Pulivendula), TDP supremo and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam), Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) are the key candidates in the fray for the assembly polls in the state.

During the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government. The 25 Lok Sabha constituencies where voting is underway are, Amalapuram, Anakapalli, Anantapur, Araku, Bapatla, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Narsapuram, Narasaraopet, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Rajamet, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 parliamentary seats. The next rounds of voting will kick-start on May 20 and May 25, and finally end next month on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

