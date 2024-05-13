CBSE class 10 board exam results declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class X results on Monday. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded. Passing percentage has increased by 0.48 per cent since last year. 25724 schools gave the CBSE class X examinations at 7603 centres. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.75 per cent whereas the lowest has been recorded at Guwahati which stood at 77.94 per cent.

In the overall Delhi region, a 98.61 per cent pass percentage was recorded. 94.75 per cent of Girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 per cent of boys passed the exam with the Girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent. Students who sat for the CBSE Class 10 board exams nationwide can view their mark sheets on the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in.

The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. In regards to the Class 10 exams, CBSE stated that Science, Mathematics, and Social Science were chosen by 22,62,692 students each.

These exams took place over three days at 7612 examination centres, utilising 94,279 rooms, with the assistance of 1,88,558 Assistant Superintendents. CBSE class X examinations were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams. Looking at the past year's trends, in 2023, the CBSE results were announced on May 12. While in the year 2022, it was declared on July 22.

Earlier, CBSE declared Class XII. 87.98 per cent of students passed the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.65 per cent since last year. 18417 schools gave the CBSE class XII examinations at 7126 centres. This year the overall pass percentage is 87.98 a 0.65 percent increase since 2023. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)