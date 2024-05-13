Fresh heatwave predicted for Rajasthan, after temporary relief

Rajasthan is set for a fresh spell of heatwave from Thursday after likely thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Department has predicted. Director, Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma, said the State will get relief from the severe heatwave due to western disturbances, for at least a day or two, but after May 15 or 16, heatwave is set to return.

The India Meterological Department official said, "Currently, in most of the parts of Rajasthan, the average temperature is ranging between 40-42 degrees Celsius, which is slightly normal, but the minimum temperature recorded in some parts is around 31 degrees Celsius, which is 2-3 degrees higher than normal." A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 17, under whose influence, duststorm/thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to prevail at isolated places over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today. Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail over plains of south Rajasthan today.

Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius over many parts of West Rajasthan,the Met Department reported. According to IMD official Radhe Shyam Sharma, "Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded was 42.96 degrees Celsius at Jalore, while the temperature in Barmer was 42.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded in other districts was ranging in between 40 degrees Celsius and less than it. This is all because of western disturbances," he added.

He said that after a gap of three to four days, from May 15 or 16, the temperatures will start going up in the State and can increase to 45 degrees Celsius or higher. This, he said will ultimately create heatwave-like conditions in several parts of Rajasthan, especially in border areas such as Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, etc. for at least 4-5 days in a row.

"Some parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive a little rainfall along with the thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon today. The areas of southern Rajasthan such as Udaipur and Jodhpur are likely to face thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rainfall in the next one to two days," he said. Earlier, on Saturday and Sunday, wind and rainfall activities were recorded in several districts of Rajasthan. The highest rainfall was recorded in Deogarh, Rajsamand, in eastern Rajasthan, at 42 mm. This precipitation, accompanied by gusty winds, led to a notable decrease of up to 4 degrees Celsius in both maximum and minimum temperatures across the state. (ANI)

