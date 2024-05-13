"We never saw a PM like him in our life": Varanasi's famous tea kiosk Pappu Chaiwala

Varanasi's famous tea kiosk at Assi crossing -- Pappu Chaiwala went all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and exuded enthusiasm for his roadshow later today, saying that country has never seen a PM like him. Speaking to ANI here today, the famous tea seller said, "Varanasi is excited about the Prime Minister's roadshow. All those coming with PM Narendra Modi are welcome here. Many good programs are being organised in his honour. Modi ji always asks about my well-being. He has come to my shop and had tea here. When my father was unwell, he asked about his health."

"We never saw a Prime Minister like him in our life and neither did we see a roadshow like this. He has come to my shop three times and had tea. If I am made a proposer for his nomination, I am ready for it. I have even got an orange kurta-pyjama ready for it. Even if I'm not made a proposer, I will wear that kurta-pyjama to his roadshow today. Is there any other leader who is worth being the Prime Minister? Modi ji is god to the country," said the tea seller. The streets of Varanasi are set to witness a spectacle on Monday evening for a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is poised to file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the parliamentary constituency, a day later.

The roadshow scheduled to span five kilometres in his constituency will begin with the Prime Minister offering garlanding of a statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister will also seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the procession will conclude after gracefully traversing through the city.

Amidst a vibrant display, the roadshow aims to spotlight the remarkable achievements of the central government spanning the past decade, resonating with promises fulfilled and milestones attained. The hundred designated points along the five-kilometre route in the temple town, which includes Assi, Sonarpura, Jangambari, and Godaulia, have been arranged to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister.

The organisation of the eleven beats, delineating the path from the Malaviya statue to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham, has been entrusted to senior BJP officials and representatives, ensuring seamless execution and fervent participation. Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the BJP and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi.

This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)