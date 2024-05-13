PM Modi extends congratulations to CBSE students

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared Class X and XII results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the students. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "Dear #ExamWarriors, Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishment and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavours ahead."

He further posted, "To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams--remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!' Earlier in the day, CBSE class 10 and 12 results were declared. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98%.

Candidates can check their marks at the official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The results are available on the UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and through the SMS facility.

For class X, a 98.61 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 94.75 per cent of Girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 per cent of boys passed the exam with the Girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent. For class XII, a 94.9 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 91.52% of Girls passed the exam whereas 85.12% per cent of boys passed the exam with the Girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent.

The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2. (ANI)

