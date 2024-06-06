Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 2024 report, "Aging Well in Asia," delves into the intricate web of aging in Asia and the Pacific. As the older demographic rapidly expands, the region faces pressing challenges and opportunities. The report highlights essential areas for policy intervention, emphasizing health, productive work, economic security, and social engagement to ensure the well-being of Asia's elderly population.

A Demographic Shift

Asia is witnessing an unprecedented demographic shift. The proportion of people aged 60 and above is set to nearly double by 2050, representing 25.2% of the regional population. The speed of this transition is remarkable, particularly in economies like South Korea and China, where aging is occurring at a rate that far exceeds previous projections. This swift change raises concerns about whether these societies can amass enough resources to support their aging populations adequately.

The report underscores that while absolute poverty among older people has decreased, relative poverty remains a significant issue. Conventional poverty measures often fail to capture the complex realities faced by older adults, such as intra-household resource allocation. Moreover, the rising share of the oldest old (those aged 80 and above) presents additional challenges, particularly in providing adequate health and long-term care.

Health: The Cornerstone of Well-Being

Health emerges as a critical dimension of well-being in the ADB report. Over the past two decades, life expectancy at age 60 has increased by more than five years in the region. However, these additional years are not necessarily healthy ones. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and hypertension, alongside mental health issues, are prevalent among older adults. The burden of these diseases is exacerbated by inadequate access to healthcare services and insurance, particularly in lower-income countries.

The report calls for comprehensive health policies that extend beyond mere coverage. It advocates for promoting healthy lifestyles, providing free annual health checkups, and integrating mental health services into primary healthcare. Addressing functional limitations through cost-effective measures, such as providing eyeglasses or hearing aids, can significantly improve the quality of life for older individuals.

Work and Economic Security

Work and retirement are intertwined with the well-being of older Asians. Despite significant improvements, many older people, especially women and those with less education, continue to work in informal and physically demanding jobs. The ADB report highlights the untapped work capacity of older individuals, which, if harnessed, could provide substantial economic benefits.

Policies aimed at improving job quality for older workers are crucial. The report recommends lifelong learning opportunities, flexible work arrangements, and reforms in remuneration systems to address ageism in the labor market. Expanding basic labor protections, such as disability allowances and pensions, is also essential for enhancing the economic security of older adults.

Pension systems in the region are another area of concern. Coverage of contributory pensions is generally low, particularly among women and rural residents. While social pensions help bridge this gap, they often provide inadequate benefits. The report emphasizes the need to expand pension coverage, foster financial literacy, and leverage technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of pension systems.

Family, Care, and Social Engagement

The shift in living arrangements is another significant trend highlighted in the report. An increasing number of older people are living alone, which can lead to greater vulnerability, especially among women. The traditional family support systems are evolving, necessitating new approaches to long-term care.

The report advocates for integrated care systems that involve families, markets, and governments. Addressing the unmet needs for long-term care, particularly among women and the poor, is crucial. Community-driven interventions and support for family caregivers can play a pivotal role in improving the well-being of older adults.

Social isolation and loneliness are emerging issues that require urgent attention. The ADB report suggests various community-based initiatives to promote social engagement and reduce barriers to connectivity. Efforts to create age-friendly environments, invest in public transport, and bridge the digital divide can significantly enhance the social well-being of older individuals.

Preparing for the Future

"Aging Well in Asia" concludes with a call for a comprehensive approach to policy-making. It emphasizes the importance of a lifelong, life-cycle, and population-wide strategy to address the multifaceted challenges of aging. Empowering individuals to plan and prepare for old age, promoting healthy lifestyles, and ensuring economic security are essential steps.

The fiscal costs of promoting well-being in old age are substantial, but the potential economic benefits, or "silver dividends," are significant. Early investments in human capital, beginning from childhood, can yield substantial returns in the form of a healthier and more productive older population.

The report underscores that the time to act is now. By adopting and implementing the recommended policies, Asia can ensure that its aging population lives not just longer, but better lives, contributing meaningfully to society and the economy.