eThekwini launches R56M upgrade of Ogunjini Water Treatment Works

The eThekwini Municipality has taken a significant step forward in addressing water shortages in the northern areas of Durban by initiating a R56 million upgrade of the Ogunjini Water Treatment Works. The announcement was made at an event held at Osindisweni Sports Ground, where Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and local officials introduced the appointed contractor to the community.

Minister Mchunu emphasized that the completion of the upgrade would enhance the water supply to Osindisweni and surrounding areas, which have been facing persistent shortages. The Ogunjini Water Works, originally constructed to serve the Osindisweni Hospital, has struggled to meet the increased water demand from the growing number of residential developments in the area.

“With the completion of this project, the treatment works will boast a design capacity of three megalitres (ML) per day, a substantial increase from the current capacity of 0.9 ML per day," stated Mchunu. He highlighted that this expansion is crucial for keeping pace with the community's needs.

The project is part of a broader initiative by the eThekwini Municipality to bolster water supply infrastructure, especially in rural sectors. Mchunu also noted ongoing projects like the Southern Aqueduct upgrade, which aims to improve water delivery in southern Durban, and the expansion of Hazelmere Dam. The latter is expected to mitigate water issues in northern localities such as Verulam, oThongathi, and up to Stanger.

Bheki Mngwengwe, Deputy Chairperson of the eThekwini Infrastructure and Human Settlements Committee, reassured the community of stringent oversight regarding the contractor’s performance. “The contractor, starting work from today, will be closely monitored to ensure the work is of high quality and completed within the stipulated 10 months,” Mngwengwe declared.

The upgrade of the Ogunjini Water Treatment Works is a critical endeavor aimed at ensuring reliable water supply to one of Durban’s fast-growing areas, reflecting the municipality’s commitment to sustainable development and enhanced public services.