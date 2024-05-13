'Spectacular performance': Arvind Kejriwal lauds Delhi govt-run schools' performance in CBSE 12 results

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12th results on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the performance of students at state government-run schools and said that schools achieved a pass percentage of 96.99 per cent this year compared to 91.59 per cent recorded last year. Delhi CM said that state government-run schools performed better than the national average.

In a post on social media, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99 per cent, in the Class 12 CBSE exam! Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well." "Delhi Govt schools: 2022-23: 91.59 per cent, 2023-24: 96.99 per cent. CBSE Class 12 results for 2023-24: National: 87.98 per cent, Delhi Govt schools: 96.99 per cent. Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Dept for this spectacular performance," he added.

The CBSE on Monday announced the board exam results for classes 10 and 12. As per CBSE, 87.98 per cent of students passed the board exams. The passing percentage increased by 0.65 per cent since last year. 18,417 schools gave the CBSE class XII examinations at 7,126 centers.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 87.98, a 0.65 percent increase since 2023. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent. In the overall Delhi region, a 94.9 per cent pass percentage was recorded. 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam whereas 85.12 per cent of boys passed the exam, with the girls outshining boys by 6.40 per cent.

Candidates can check their marks at the official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. The results are available on the UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and through the SMS facility. The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2.

CBSE also declared the Class X results on Monday. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded. The passing percentage has increased by 0.48 per cent since last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)