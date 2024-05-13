Left Menu

35 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

The BMC stated that it is going to file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act, the BMC Public Relations Office said.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:50 IST
Massive billboard collapses at Mumbai's Ghatkopar area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 35 people were injured after a massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday amid strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The BMC stated that it is going to file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act, the BMC Public Relations Office said.

The search and rescue operation is in process. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

