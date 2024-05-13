35 injured as hoarding collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

As many as 35 people were injured after a massive hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday amid strong winds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The BMC stated that it is going to file a complaint against advertising company Ego Media for the incident. A complaint will be filed by registering an FIR under the Disaster Management Act, the BMC Public Relations Office said.

The search and rescue operation is in process. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

