YSRCP, TDP workers clash near polling station in Andhra's Palnadu, police fire rubber bullets

YSRCP and TDP workers clashed near Narasaraopet Municipal High School polling station in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh and police fired rubber bullets to control the situation here on Monday. The workers were also seen destroying cars that were parked at the side of the roads near the polling booth.

[{dad5f631-58ca-4206-82ce-480c9d2ba8d4:intradmin/ANI-20240513134924.jpg}] A few individuals sustained injuries during the altercation.

[{eab45a93-e307-4dda-9c07-704a7a014c68:intradmin/ANI-20240513134931.jpg}] As today was the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, about 62.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded as of 5 pm across the 96 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal recorded 75.66 per cent voter turnout, which is the highest as of 5 pm today, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 68.04 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 68.01 per cent. The lowest was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, 35.75 per cent. The polling for 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and 28 out of the 147 seats in the Odisha legislative assembly also started simultaneously with the general elections.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls today, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success. So far, till phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded in 379 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

