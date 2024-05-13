Raipur: Sahib Singh Hora scores 97.6 per cent in CBSE Class 12 exams, aims to become a psychologist

Sahib Singh Hora, a student of Krishna Public School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has secured 97.6 per cent in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination. The CBSE released the results for the Class 10 and 12 exams on Monday. In the CBSE Board's Class 12 examination, a total of 87.98 percent of students passed this year.

Sahib Singh Hora achieved 97.6 percent in Arts and Humanities and he aims to become a psychologist in the future to serve people. "I was very happy when I found out that I scored 97.6 per cent. I informed my family about it, and they were all very pleased. I used to prepare for the board exams at night. I would sleep at 6:00 PM and wake up at 12:00 AM to study until 6:00 AM. Since the school authorities said that English is the toughest subject, I focused more on English and Economics. I prepared more for Economics because it's a numerical subject," Hora said.

"There are many disturbances during the day, and family members also call for various tasks, so I prefer studying at night. In my childhood, I wanted to become many things, but later, observing people around me suffering from depression and psychological illnesses, I decided to become a psychologist. With the world advancing rapidly, there could be many psychological illnesses in the future, so I decided to become a psychologist," he added. Sahib's family has been a pillar of support throughout his academic journey, said his grandmother, Ranjeet Hora.

"I am very happy that my grandson has scored very well. Sahib has always been very good in studies. Our entire family supported him in his studies. He used to study according to his own schedule, and as long as he wanted to study, he would. It's great that he wants to become a psychologist in the future, and we will strive to make him a doctor," Ranjeet said. His mother, Mona Hora, echoed the sentiment, saying, "I am very happy and proud that Sahib has scored so well. The whole family is proud of him. Sahib is a night learner, and we never pressured him to study at a specific time. I wanted Sahib to pursue UPSC, but he wants to become a psychologist. We will support him in whatever he wants to become. We have never put any pressure on him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)