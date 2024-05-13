Congress' Digvijaya Singh oversees strong room security amid Lok Sabha elections

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, on Monday visited the EVM stong room in Madhya Pradesh's Guna amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. His wife Amrita Singh and Guna Lok Sabha Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh Yadav also accompanied him.

"In the past, counting typically followed three to four days of voting, but nowadays it can take a month or longer. This extended period is why I oversee the security of the strong room," Digvijaya Singh said while speaking to reporters. Digvijaya took a dig at the BJP's "Ab Ki Bar 400 par" slogan, sarcastically suggesting, "Aren't they aiming for 547 seats?" Digvijaya said.

The veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who represented Rajgarh in Parliament back in the 1980s and early 90s, is returning to his home turf after three decades in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in what he calls as his "last election". He is contesting against Rodmal Nagar of the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh in a touchy post on X, stated that the 2024 elections are going to be the "last election of his life." Reflecting on his life's journey, the 77-year-old Congress veteran shared a personal story about moving to Raghogarh after his father's death and meeting a respected local merchant, Kasturchand Kathari. Kathari's advice, summarized in 12 Hindi lines, emphasized life goals like earning, saving for jewelry and a house, and making a name for oneself.

"When I came to live in Raghogarh after my father's death with an engineering degree, the old town merchant of Raghogarh, Mr. Kasturchand Kathari, came to meet me. He said, 'Raja Saheb, the goal of every person's life is according to the alphabets of Hindi... 'K se Kamai' (Earn so much that you can feed your family by earning), 'G se gehna', (Make jewelry with the savings), 'Gh se Ghar' (If you have savings after building a house), then earn a name,'" Digvijaya Singh said in a post on X in Hindi. Adding that the 2024 general elections are going to be the last elections of his life, Singh reflected on his 50 years in politics, leaving it to the people to judge his success.

"He said, 'you are lucky, you have no shortage of food, jewelry, or house, now just 'earn a name.' I have tried to do just this in my 50 years of political life. I cannot judge how successful I was in that myself, only common people can do it. This is the last election of my life and you will decide how successful I was in it. Thank you, Digvijaya,'" he wrote. (ANI)

