Lok Sabha elections: 63.41 pc voter turnout recorded in Phase 4 so far

Polling in the fourth phase of general elections, which commenced at 7 am on Monday simultaneously across 96 parliamentary constituencies, recorded an approximate voter turnout of 63.41 per cent as per the latest data issued by the Election Commission of India. West Bengal recorded 76.29 per cent voter turnout, which is the highest as of the latest data issued by ECI, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 70.47 per cent.

The lowest was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, which was 37.82 per cent as of the latest ECI data. Voting percentages in other states participating in the fourth phase polling as of the latest data are Andhra Pradesh 68.20 per cent, Bihar - 56.31 per cent, Jharkhand - 64.59 per cent, Maharashtra - 53.79 per cent, Odisha - 64.23 per cent, Telangana - 62.23 per cent and Uttar Pradesh - 58.03 per cent.

The ECI said that the polling was held smoothly and peacefully across the 96 parliamentary constituencies in the nine states and one Union Territory today. The commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept regular close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process in all phases and issued necessary directions, wherever required. It further said that stringent security measures were in place, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation.

With the conclusion of phase 4, polling for general elections has crossed the halfway mark, with polling completed in 23 states/UTs and 379 parliamentary constituencies. Polling is also complete in general elections for the state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh and the 28 assembly seats of the Odisha State Assembly. In the Kashmir valley, voting took place for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency today. Amid ample security, voters were seen queuing up peacefully at various polling stations in Srinagar to cast their votes. Polling time in certain assembly segments of the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana was increased by the commission to increase voters' participation, the ECI said.

The Commission also said that the weather was largely conducive and there were no marked heat wave-like conditions. Voters participated enthusiastically and visuals of voting happening under bright blue to overcast skies emerged from the 10 states/UTs that went to the polls in phase 4. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the states/UTs where polling took place in this phase. A total of 1717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

The ECI said that a polling official in Champapet, Telangana, passed away while on duty. Taking swift cognizance of the demise, the Commission has directed CEO Telangana for the immediate disbursal of an ex-gratia payment to the family of the deceased polling officer, it added. Prominent figures contesting today's poll battle included AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, Union Minister Arjun Munda, BJP leaders Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila, among others.

The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

