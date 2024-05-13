Tripura State Electricity Corporation to move from postpaid meters to prepaid ones

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has announced a transformative initiative to overhaul the state's electricity metering system by shifting from postpaid to smart meters. "TSECL has phased out traditional postpaid meters in favour of prepaid and smart meters in compliance with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Power. The move to smart meters is a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing energy management and customer service," Debasish Sarkar, the Managing Director of TSECL, told ANI.

The project is supported by two major funding schemes: an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded project and a Rural Development Scheme (RDS)-funded project. These projects will supply TSECL with approximately 1.5 lakh and 4.5 lakh smart meters, respectively. The goal is to equip around 850,000 consumers, excluding franchise consumers, with these new devices over the next two years.

Smart meters offer a range of benefits that promise to empower consumers and streamline operations. Users will be able to monitor their electricity use in real-time via a mobile app, which provides detailed consumption patterns and helps reduce energy waste.

"These meters will enable consumers to take control of their electricity usage and costs through better information and convenient management tools," Sarkar explained. For TSECL, smart meters also facilitate more efficient operations. The technology allows for the remote disconnection of services for non-payment, ensuring timely billing and reducing the need for physical visits.

"This will not only improve our operational efficiency but also ensure fairness and timely payment," he added. This strategic upgrade is expected to be completed within two years, setting a new standard for utility management in Tripura. (ANI)

