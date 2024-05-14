MCD House adjourned amid uproar over alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of alleged assault of Aam Admi Party MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a 'Dalit' Mayor. Holding placards, the councillors of the BJP also raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hours after the House was adjourned, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi told ANI, "All the councillors of the BJP created a ruckus inside the house...BJP councillors didn't allow any discussion on issues of MCD...For the past 1-1.5 years, BJP has not allowed the formation of a standing committee, special committee, ward committee..." No official statements were made on the alleged incident, neither by the ruling party, MP Maliwal, nor the CM's office.

Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence. "At around 9.34 am, we received a PCR call wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police responded to the call and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station Civil Lines. She left the police station without giving any complaints. In this matter till now, no complaints have been received," DCP Manoj Kumar Meena told ANI on Monday.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the National Capital and following the release of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Jail. Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections. As per the arrangement, AAP will be contesting 4 seats and Congress on 3.

The first four phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The next three rounds of voting will be held on May 20, May 26 and June 1.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19- June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

