Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disqualification of PM for alleged hate speech in campaigns

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six years from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and invoking religion during campaigns.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:10 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disqualification of PM for alleged hate speech in campaigns
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six years from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and invoking religion during campaigns. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea as it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

"You must approach authority. If you want to withdraw, we will permit you," told the bench to the petitioner's (Fatima) counsel to which he agreed to withdraw the petition. It sought direction that the Prime Minister be restrained from seeking votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship.

The petitioner alleged that the speech made by the Prime Minister at Banswara on April 21 during campaigning was inflammatory and against communal harmony. It referred to other speeches made by Modi during campaigning. The apex court also dismissed another petition that sought directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for alleged hate speeches during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The petition stated that the poll panel had completely "failed in its duty to conduct free and fair elections" as per the mandate of the Constitution by permitting repeated violations of not just the Model Code of Conduct, but other laws as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024