BJP's Kirit Somaiya says Mumbai hoarding owner to be blamed for Ghatkopar mishap

A day after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area killing 14 people, and causing injuries to many more, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the owner of the advertising agency responsible for installing the billboard should be held responsible for the mishap. Somaiya alleged that that police should declare the owner of the agency a "fugitive".

"Bhavesh Bhinde who is responsible for this accident has fled. I have requested the police to issue a red-card notice and declare him a fugitive. Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has put up more than 24 illegal hoardings at various places," said Somaiya. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that strict action will be taken against the owner of the hoarding and that a case of culpable homicide has been registered in the incident."

A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station, police said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "...BMC has ordered that action will be taken against all illegal hoardings in the city...We are starting that today...A case has been registered in this case...This hoarding did not have any permission...A complaint was also received that some trees were also cut so that this hoarding should be visible...We have also registered a case again this too."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also lashing out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) stating, "The police department of the Thackeray government had given permission for these hoardings on December 7, 2021... I have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inspect these illegal hoardings put up in 2020-2021 and remove them." Meanwhile, Uddhav faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "Even after such an unfortunate incident happened, the BJP and its leader Ram Kadam are not refraining from doing politics."

A total of 44 people have been admitted to hospital with injuries after the hoarding collapse incident that took place on Monday and claimed 14 lives. 31 have been discharged after treatment, according to officials. The State Disaster Management Authority stated that the NDRF, ambulance, fire team and ambulance carried out rescue operations.

NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan told ANI, "The incident was reported at around 5 pm. A huge advertising hoarding fell on a petrol pump. Around 65 people have been rescued. NDRF has rescued three people and located four dead bodies under the rubble. We are unable to use hydraulic and gasoline equipment to avoid any fire incidents. We are using cranes to remove the debris. NDRF has rescued three victims. Before that, 65 had been rescued. The rescue operations will continue till the morning." (ANI)

