Amplus Inaugurates Massive 73.4 MWp Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh
Amplus commissions 73.4 MWp solar project in Uttar Pradesh, increasing its operational open-access capacity in the state to over 200 MWp. The project in Jhansi is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1,16,716.1 tonne annually.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Amplus on Tuesday said it has commissioned a 73.4 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.
The said project in Jhansi is its third solar open-access plant in UP, the company said in a statement.
The company further said its operational open-access capacity in the state increased to over 200 MWp with the latest project.
The plant is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1,16,716.1 tonne annually, the clean energy solutions provider said.
The company did not disclose the value of the project.
