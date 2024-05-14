Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police congratulates head constable's son on securing 98 pc marks in CBSE high school examination

Uttarakhand Police on behalf of Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar and the entire state Police fraternity congratulated Aviral, son of a Head Constable on securing 98 percent marks in the CBSE high school merit list.

Uttarakhand Police on behalf of Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar and the entire state Police fraternity congratulated Aviral, son of a head constable on securing 98 per cent marks in the CBSE high school merit list. Taking to X Uttarakhand Police said, "Hearty congratulations from Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police and the entire Uttarakhand Police force to Aviral, son of Head Constable Rajendra Nath posted in Uttarakhand Police SDRF, on securing 98 per cent marks in the CBSE high school merit list."

Earlier on Monday, CBSE class 10 and 12 results were declared. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98 per cent. For class X, a 98.61 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 94.75 per cent of girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 per cent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent.

For class XII, a 94.9 per cent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam whereas 85.12 per cent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent. The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2. (ANI)

