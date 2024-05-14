West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met a cancer patient at her residence under his 'Mission Compassion' programme in Kolkata on Tuesday. He said that under 'Mission Compassion' cancer patients will be given all types of assistance. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Cancer is a deadly disease which affects not only the patient but the entire family. In Raj Bhavan, I am now focusing on cancer care and there is something called 'Mission Compassion'. We have told the people anybody who needs financial assistance from Raj Bhavan can apply online. I will visit as many patients as possible."

He further said that fortunately, cancer treatment had advanced in the country. He further said, "Fortunately cancer treatment has now advanced. We should give timely help to the cancer patients. Under 'Mission Compassion' cancer patients will be given all types of assistance. Yesterday the cancer care programme was formally launched. This is the first case which I am visiting personally. I will visit the patients as far as possible. I will visit hospitals and also link up with various hospitals in the country and world because I happen to be in charge of Tata Memorial Centre which is the biggest cancer hospital in the country."

He further said that cancer care has many dimensions. "Whatever is required for a patient in West Bengal I will do my best to get them to aid financially and medically," he further added.

Taking to X Raj Bhavan Kolkata shared, "Governor CV Ananda Bose has launched a special Cancer Care initiative as part of his Mission Compassion and has decided to provide assistance to 100 women cancer patients from poor and marginalised segments of society. Applications are being invited over email or by post." The first 100 women applicants will receive financial support in the first phase, Raj Bhavan Kolkata shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)