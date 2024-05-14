Left Menu

Punjab: 3 smugglers apprehended, 2 packets of suspected heroin recovered

The Border Security Force troops in collaboration with Punjab Police apprehended three drug smugglers on Tuesday and recovered two packets of heroin weighing 260 grams and 255 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said BSF in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:22 IST
3 smugglers apprehended, 2 packets of suspected heroin recovered by BSF (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force troops in collaboration with Punjab Police apprehended three drug smugglers on Monday and recovered two packets of heroin weighing 260 grams and 255 grams in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said BSF in an official statement. The three suspects were tracked by the BSF in Kaleke village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district upon receiving inputs from the BSF intelligence.

"On 13th May 2024, based on information shared by the BSF intelligence wing regarding the movement of 03 suspected persons in Village- Kaleke in district tarn Taaran, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police placed a Mobile Check Post (MCP) on the suspected route," BSF wrote in an official statement. "At about 05:10 pm the troops observed a suspected white colour car coming towards them. As the troops deployed on MCP signalled the car to stop, it tried to run away. The troops chased and succeeded in stopping the vehicle. All the 03 suspected persons inside the car were apprehended and the vehicle was seized," BSF stated.

The apprehended frisked leading to the recovery of discovery of 260 grams of suspected heroin in their possession. Additionally, based on information provided by the apprehended drug peddlers during interrogation, the police team at Police station Valtoha found another packet of 255 grams of suspected heroin, according to the BSF.

"This meticulously planned and well-executed operation underscores the unwavering commitment of BSF and Punjab police in eradicating drug trafficking in Punjab," BSF stated. (ANI)

