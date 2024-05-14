Left Menu

Revamping Tripura's Power infrastructure: Major projects aim to enhance reliability and reduce losses

Tripura is witnessing a significant transformation in its power infrastructure with two central government-funded projects underway, aiming to enhance system reliability and reduce power losses. The initiatives, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the RDS project, align with the Ministry of Power's mandate to curtail system losses and improve efficiency.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:52 IST
Tripura is witnessing a significant transformation in its power infrastructure with two central government-funded projects underway, aiming to enhance system reliability and reduce power losses. The initiatives, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the RDS project, align with the Ministry of Power's mandate to curtail system losses and improve efficiency. Speaking to ANI, MD, of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL), Debasish Sarkar said a lot of revolutionary changes are being carried on in the system of Power Distribution, utilization and Consumer conveniences towards power safety, Savings and curtailing energy Bills.

Debasish Sarkar said, "Now in our Tripura, two central government-funded projects are going on. One is the ADB project the other one is the RDS project. Our main target is increasing the reliability of the system and decreasing the loss of the system. The Ministry of Power has instructed to make loss reduction in every system." He said that they are working accordingly as per the guidelines of the Power Ministry.

He further said, "In this process, we have four steps. In this regard the first phase was in the 35/11 kv substation, where we modified and changed all the old parts of the substations, changing the breakers, current transformer, Power transformers etc. In the next phase comes the distribution of electricity. In Tripura, there is 70 percent area under forest occupancy and there was an overhead electric supply which caused the main issues. We have adopted a covered conductor in the HT connections, which will ensure no feeder tripping." He said that to stop the electricity theft, they have introduced aerial conductors in the LT connections.

"These aerial conductors in LT along with Smart meters will ensure the surge in loss of power supply in financial services. We are introducing automation in the power supply to avoid power tripping in the feeder due to any fault. The auto recliner in this automation will automatically trigger the fault and will start automatically. The power restoration will be easier and quicker. In Agartala, we are replacing all the overhead cables with underground cables. Underground cables are very suitable as they can't be interrupted by any measures like storms and lightning. We are also introducing ringent isolator units, in the underground cables so that during any faults, easily we can restore the power supply," he added. (ANI)

