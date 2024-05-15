Madhya Pradesh: Two, including SI held in connection with minor raped in boarding school in Bhopal

Two persons, including a Sub Inspector (SI), were arrested in connection with an alleged rape case of an eight-year-old girl at a boarding school in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. The boarding school is located in the Misrod locality in the city and a case was registered against three persons, including the hostel warden at Misrod police station on April 30.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Maniraj Modi, director of the school and Sub Inspector Prakash Singh Rajput, posted at Arera Hills police station in the city. Accused Maniraj Modi was arrested on late Monday night from his residence while SI Rajput was held on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shraddha Tiwari told ANI, "Two accused have been arrested in minor girl rape case. One accused, Maniraj Modi was arrested on the basis of identification made by the victim, her statement and FIR report. While the second accused SI Rajput was arrested for pressurising and threatening the complainant (victim's mother). There are more accused in the case and they will also be arrested on the basis of further findings in the probe."

Both the accused were produced before the court and were sent to judicial remand, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, according to the FIR dated April 30, a copy of which is with ANI, the victim's mother submitted a written complaint to the police in which she stated, "About 15 days ago, I got my daughter's admission to the boarding school. I talk to my daughter on the phone every Sunday. On last Sunday April 28, I called the school in the afternoon to talk to my daughter, then the warden said that the girl was sleeping, they would make her talk as soon as she woke up."

Later, she called again in the evening and the warden made her talk to her daughter for just two minutes and during that time the girl started crying on the phone. Then she made a video call and the girl started crying and requested her to come and she wanted to tell her something. But the warden disconnected the phone and switched it off, the victim's mother added "On Monday April 29, I reached school, took my daughter away from the school where I talked to her and asked her what happened. She told me about the entire incident. After that I took her to the hospital and on the next day complained about the matter to the Misrod police station," She further wrote.

After the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also given instructions to constitute an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)