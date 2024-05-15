"Pray for swift recovery, safe exit of those trapped": Rajasthan CM on Kolihan copper mine lift collapse

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday prayed for the safe exit of the people trapped in the Kolihan copper mine lift collapse incident late at night yesterday. The Chief Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident, while informing that concerned officials reached the spot and are providing all possible help and health facilities to the affected people.

Taking to his social media handle, Rajasthan CM posted on X, "Information was received about an accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu." "The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot to speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the citizens injured in this accident and the safe exit of those trapped in the mine," said the post.

Meanwhile, three people have been rescued after at least 14 people were trapped after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Jhunjhunu district. Efforts are on to evacuate the remaining ones. According to the latest information from the rescue site, the rescue teams have reached all the trapped workers. Dr Pravin Sharma who is with the rescue team confirmed the information.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the Neem Ka Thana area in the late hours of Tuesday. Doctors at the site suggest all those who were trapped are safe. However, nine ambulances are on standby outside the mine for any emergency.

Dr Pravin Sharma, Jhunjhunu Government Hospital told ANI, "All the people trapped in the mine have been rescued safely. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur. Some people have suffered fractures in their hands and some in their legs. Everyone is safe. " Nursing Staff of Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, Shishram also spoke to ANI and said, "Three people are seriously injured, the rest are safe. The rescue operation was done with the help of a ladder."

The lift was carrying a vigilance team from Kolkata as well as mine officials. It is believed to have crashed more than 1,800 feet inside the mine. The incident took place due to the breaking of the rope supporting the lift.

The trapped officials included Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey, Khetri Copper Complex (KCC) unit head GD Gupta, and Kolihan Mine's Deputy General Manager AK Sharma. A journalist, Vikas Pareek who had entered the mine as a photographer with the vigilance team was also trapped among the 14 people.

Shortly after receiving information about the lift collapse incident, ambulances rushed to the spot and doctors were asked to prepare for any situation. (ANI)

