Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers perform Havan for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers performed 'Havan' puja for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday. The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party Chowk Mandal performed the 'Havan' - a fire ritual in Hinduism to invoke blessings and fulfil desires, at Lord Ram temple, situated at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya, Bada Talab in the city.

BJP Chowk Mandal President Ashish Singh Thakur told ANI, "We performed 'Vijay Havan' today for the complete victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party, for a good independent government and for getting 400 seats in the country. We will pray to God that our country gets a strong leader and a strong Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and for this we perform Havan Puja." He further said that they would continue to pray to God through different means till the result

"Our rituals will continue through different means till June 4, the day results are announced and we will pray to God," Thakur added. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh were conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and the fourth phase of polling concluded on May 13.

Polling for six seats each was conducted in the first phase and second phase, nine parliamentary seats went to the polls in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth and final phase of the state. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)