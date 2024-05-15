Russia's wealth fund and China's Haiwei to invest in Russian LPG project, say news agencies
Russia's sovereign wealth fund has struck an agreement with Chinese petrochemical company Haiwei to finance a marine terminal in Russia's Far East to ship liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Russian state news agencies reported on Wednesday.
The agreement, which envisages investing 7 billion roubles ($76.5 million) in the project, will be signed ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to China on May 16-17, the news agencies reported.
($1 = 91.3325 roubles)
