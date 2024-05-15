Left Menu

Delhi: Labourer charred to death in Shakarpur building fire

The incident took place in Shakarpur S-block and a total of eight fire tenders took around six to seven hours to bring the fire under control, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:07 IST
Delhi: Labourer charred to death in Shakarpur building fire
A building housing a paper godown caught fire in Delhi's Shakarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A labourer was charred to death after getting trapped in a building in East Delhi's Sharkurpur that caught fire, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Shakarpur S-block and a total of eight fire tenders took around six to seven hours to bring the fire under control, officials said.

The fire broke out in a two-storied building at a 100-square-yard plot. The building with one ground floor and two rooms on the first floor, according to reports had a paper godown operating at the plot and registered in the name of Bhumi Trading Company. The deceased labourer, identified as Satendar Paswan from Bihar's Nalanda used to work and sleep in the godown. Fire personnel found the charred body of Paswan near the stairs.

Upon receiving information at 1 am today, police team arrived at the site. Personnel from BSES, the forensic team and Chief Electrical Inspector were called to the site for inspection. The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the team has collected all the evidence from the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said. An FIR has been lodged against Munna Kumar, owner of the building and an investigation has been started. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

