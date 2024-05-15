Left Menu

Goa: Raid conducted in Mapusa, Nigerian lady arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakhs

In a major raid, the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa Police arrested a Nigerian lady with 150 grams of amphetamine worth Rs 15 lakhs from Mapusa, police said on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a major raid, the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa Police arrested a Nigerian lady with 150 grams of amphetamine worth Rs 15 lakhs from Mapusa, police said on Wednesday. The Police have also seized 100 grams of Ganja from her possession.

SP ANC Akshat Kaushal said, "The Nigerian lady identified as Faith Chiemerie, 24 years, came to Goa in a Bengaluru bound inter-state bus along with the contraband at the bus stop near Green Park Hotel at Guirim, Mapusa where the ANC sleuths led by PSI Manjunath Naik apprehended her and conducted the Narcotic raid." He further said that initial interrogation with the accused lady revealed that she had come to Goa from Bengaluru along with the contraband for further sale and distribution.

It may be recalled that the ANC had recently busted a hydroponic cannabis lab at Borim Ponda where a local youth was arrested for cannabis cultivation. The ANC in its continuous effort to curb drug trade in Goa have seized narcotics worth Rs. 3.77 crores during this present year and has arrested 9 people including locals, people from other states and foreign nationals.

The raid was led and conducted by Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Manjunath Naik along with Head Constable (HC) Umesh Dessai, PCs Nitesh Mulgaonkar, Mandar Naik, Makarand Ghadi, Sandesh Volvoikar, Sachin Atoskar, Yogesh Madgaonkar, Lady Police Constables (LPC) Pooja Sawant, Sneha Chodankar and HG Tushar Savoikar under the supervision of PI ANC Sajith Pillai. The entire raid was conducted under the leadership and guidance of DYSP (ANC) Nerlon Albuquerque and SP (ANC) Akshat Kaushal, IPS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

