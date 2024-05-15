Left Menu

Assam Police seize 1.2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crores; apprehends one person

The Assam Police seized 1.2 kg of heroin from a truck and apprehended a person in Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:39 IST
Assam Police seize 1.2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crores; apprehends one person
Assam Police seize 1.2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 Crore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police seized 1.2 kg of heroin from a truck and apprehended a person in Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday. According to police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said that, based on secret information, the police team set up naka checking at the Dharmanagar Basti area under Badarpur police station and intercepted a truck. "During checking, our police team recovered 110 soap cases of heroin weighing about 1.2 kg from the front seat of the truck. The truck was coming from Aizawl in Mizoram," SP Karimganj Partha Protim Das said.

Police also apprehended one person identified as Siabuddin. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the Assam police seized 1.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore in Assam's Cachar district. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar District, while speaking to ANI, said, "The narcotics were seized in two separate operations at Dholai and Silchar. Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation in the Dholai area and recovered 55 soap cases containing heroin. In the second operation, police recovered 45 soap cases containing heroin in Silchar area." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

