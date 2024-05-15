Left Menu

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy has reached 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the hoarding, an official said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:42 IST
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 16
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy has reached 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the hoarding, an official said on Wednesday. "Two more bodies have been recovered from a car stuck under the hoarding. A total of 16 dead bodies have been recovered so far," NDRF said.

According to the National Disaster Rescue Force, 74 people were rescued alive from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds. Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have condoled the deaths of eight people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital and 31 were discharged after treatment on Tuesday. The State Disaster Management Authority stated that the NDRF, ambulance, fire team, and ambulance are carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024