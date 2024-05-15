Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy has reached 16 after two more bodies were recovered from a car stuck under the hoarding, an official said on Wednesday. "Two more bodies have been recovered from a car stuck under the hoarding. A total of 16 dead bodies have been recovered so far," NDRF said.

According to the National Disaster Rescue Force, 74 people were rescued alive from the spot. NDRF personnel have been conducting rescue operations for those trapped since Monday evening, when the billboard collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds. Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have condoled the deaths of eight people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A total of 44 people were admitted to the hospital and 31 were discharged after treatment on Tuesday. The State Disaster Management Authority stated that the NDRF, ambulance, fire team, and ambulance are carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

