Morgan Stanley to buy $700 mln property loans tied to Signature Bank, Bloomberg reports

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Morgan Stanley has struck a deal with an investor group to buy $700 million of property loans tied to the failed Signature Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loans were held by a cohort that included asset management giant Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and investment manager Rialto Capital. The group owns a 20% stake in a venture that holds Signature Bank's commercial real estate loan portfolio.

Morgan Stanley, Blackstone and CPPIB declined to comment on the report.

