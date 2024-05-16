Left Menu

Govt prioritizes fire safety overhaul in wake of Loafers Lodge Tragedy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:06 IST
  • New Zealand

In the wake of the devastating fire at Loafers Lodge that claimed five lives and injured 20 others, the government is intensifying efforts to bolster building fire safety standards, announced Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims on the somber anniversary, Minister Penk underscored the ongoing impact of the tragedy and the government's unwavering commitment to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Central to this commitment is a comprehensive review of fire safety provisions within the Building Code, marking the first complete assessment in over a decade. The review aims to identify areas for improvement to better safeguard lives and properties.

Acknowledging the evolving landscape of building materials, construction methods, and fire hazards since 2012, Minister Penk emphasized the need for modern solutions to align the Building Code with current challenges and advancements in the field.

Moreover, the government has already concluded an investigation into fire safety systems at boarding houses nationwide, swiftly addressing identified issues. Updated fire safety guidelines for new construction projects were also unveiled in November 2023, reflecting a proactive approach to enhancing safety standards.

Drawing insights from both domestic tragedies like Loafers Lodge and international incidents such as the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the review seeks to incorporate lessons learned to fortify fire safety provisions comprehensively.

Following the thorough review process, Minister Penk pledged to engage stakeholders in discussions on proposed fire safety measures, charting a path forward to enact meaningful changes.

The government's steadfast dedication to addressing fire safety concerns underscores its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all citizens, ensuring that tragedies like Loafers Lodge become a thing of the past.

