BRIEF-GMS Inc To Acquire Yvon Building Supply And Affiliates
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:34 IST
GMS Inc:
* GMS TO ACQUIRE YVON BUILDING SUPPLY AND AFFILIATES
* GMS INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR UP TO CAD$196.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
