Departments partner to enhance access to public works facilities for small fisheries

Minister Sihle Zikalala of Public Works and Infrastructure emphasized that this preferential access will empower cooperatives to develop essential infrastructure, enhancing their capacity for storage and processing within small harbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to facilitate preferential access for small-scale fisheries cooperatives to public works facilities.

Covering areas such as small fishing harbors, forestry villages, expanded public works, and government offices, the MOA aims to address the longstanding issue of access for small-scale fishers to public works facilities.

Minister Barbara Creecy of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment highlighted the significance of the MOA in providing small-scale cooperatives with opportunities for longer-term leases of up to 10 years for public works buildings, facilitating investment in freezing, storage, and processing facilities in small harbors.

Minister Sihle Zikalala of Public Works and Infrastructure emphasized that this preferential access will empower cooperatives to develop essential infrastructure, enhancing their capacity for storage and processing within small harbors.

The MOA and its implementation plans are slated for completion in the second quarter of the financial year, signaling a proactive step toward enhancing the capabilities of small-scale fisheries and fostering sustainable development in coastal communities.    

