World Bank and Turkey signs $1 bln renewable energy program

Turkey and the World Bank signed an agreement for $1 billion program to support renewable energy expansion efforts, the bank said on Thursday.

The program will help establish and expand Turkey's market for distributed solar energy and pilot a program for battery storage, the bank said in a statement.

The country's Development and Investment Bank of Turkey (TKYB) and Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) will be implementing the programme, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)