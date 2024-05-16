Left Menu

Vedanta Plans to Raise Up to Rs. 8,500 Crore Through Securities Issuance

Vedanta Ltd., led by Anil Agarwal, has approved plans to raise funds of up to Rs. 8,500 crore through securities issuance. The company will consider options like ADRs, GDRs, and FCCBs, subject to approvals. The board approved an investment in Vedanta Copper International VCI Company Ltd. to set up a copper rod plant in Saudi Arabia. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 11 per share, totaling Rs. 4,089 crore. Vedanta is a leading natural resources company with global operations in various sectors, including oil and gas, metals, and mining.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:20 IST
Vedanta Plans to Raise Up to Rs. 8,500 Crore Through Securities Issuance
  • Country:
  • India

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of securities.

The company will look at raising funds via instruments like American depository receipts, global depository receipts and foreign currency convertible bonds.

However, this is subject to regulatory approvals.

The board also gave its go-ahead for investment in Vedanta Copper International VCI Company Ltd (VCI) to set up a continuous cast copper rod plant in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 125 kilo tonnes per annum.

Vedanta Copper International VCI Company Ltd was incorporated last year to explore growth opportunities in new geographies.

''...VCI is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art copper rod manufacturing facility... which will enable the company to explore more growth opportunities in new geographies. Post the investment, VCI shall become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company,'' Vedanta said.

The board has also given its go-ahead to the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for 2024-25, amounting to Rs 4,089 crore.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and nickel, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024