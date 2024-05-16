US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens nearly flat after CPI-driven rally

Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Thursday, a day after hitting all-time highs as a tepid inflation report bolstered hopes of interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.34 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 39,912.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.92 points, or 0.04%, at 5,310.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.28 points, or 0.03%, to 16,738.11 at the opening bell.

