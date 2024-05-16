Tripura: Student youth organization demands action against TTE for "assaulting" girl

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the student wing of CPI(M), and Tripura Youth Federation (TYF), a youth organization, have demanded immediate action against a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who allegedly physically assaulted a young girl in a moving train two days ago. The young girl Parbin Khuton from Udaipur in Tripura, was physically assaulted by a TTE aboard a moving train on Wednesday.

The event has sparked outrage and condemnation. President, DYFI Palash Bhoumik said, "Yesterday an incident happened, a girl was physically harassed on the train by TTE. So today we have come here and submitted our deputation letter to the station manager of Agartala Railway Station for immediate action. We also have a few demands for which we have submitted memorandum."

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, bravely presented a memorandum to the manager of Agartala railway station, protesting against the reprehensible actions of the TTE. The incident has reignited concerns over passenger safety and the conduct of railway staff.Authorities have been urged to swiftly investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, support and solidarity poured in for the victim, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all passengers during train journeys. The DYFI and TYF have put forward a list of demands to address the shortcoming.

Their demands include accountability for the TTE involved in the assault on Parbin Khuton, with a call for appropriate penalties. Implementation of measures to ensure the safety of passengers during their journeys. Mandated thorough cleaning of trains before each journey to uphold hygiene standards. Assurance of uninterrupted power supply throughout train journeys to avoid inconvenience to passengers. Other demands include the urgent replacement of local demo trains with improved train services. Increase in the number of trains on critical routes, specifically the Agartala-Dharmanagar and Agartala-Sabroom routes, to meet passenger demand. The demands underscore the urgent need for reform within the State's Railway Service to uphold the rights and well-being of passengers.

Failure to address these concerns may prompt further agitation and larger movements by concerned citizens, DYFI president added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)