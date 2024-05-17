Left Menu

Eastern Cape vegetable farmers receive R1.5Million irrigation boost

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handed over the irrigation system, valued at R1.5 million, to the vegetable farmers at Nonkobe in Orange Grove village, Mthatha.

MEC Pieters praised the active involvement of young people in the enterprise, emphasizing the importance of farming as a viable source of income. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The vegetable farmers in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, received a significant boost to their agricultural productivity and income with the provision of a new irrigation system from the Provincial Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Department.

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handed over the irrigation system, valued at R1.5 million, to the vegetable farmers at Nonkobe in Orange Grove village, Mthatha. The aim is to support the enterprise in accessing formal markets and enhancing their agricultural activities.

The enterprise, consisting of 24 members, including 18 females and six young people, cultivates a variety of vegetables. The department has invested a total of R2.7 million to ensure the enterprise obtains Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification, enabling them to sell their products to supermarkets and other outlets.

Originally assisted by the Department of Social Development in 2006, the enterprise has now transitioned from a furrow irrigation system to a sprinkler irrigation system, thanks to the recent investment from the Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Department.

This investment will ensure that all 17 hectares utilized by the enterprise are irrigated and fenced, with additional construction of storage facilities. The department will also assist the farmers with water rights applications.

MEC Pieters praised the active involvement of young people in the enterprise, emphasizing the importance of farming as a viable source of income. The members' commitment was demonstrated by their purchase of two diesel engines worth R500,000 from their produce.

Enterprise Chairperson Walter Mnqwazi hailed the department's investment as a game-changer, noting increased production and income since the installation of the irrigation system. The enterprise serves both formal and informal markets, with established ties to Kei Fresh Produce Market.

Local headman Msindise Mdemka expressed gratitude to the government for the assistance, recognizing its significant impact on the area's development.

As part of the support package, the MEC also provided vegetable seedlings, fertilizers, and knapsacks to assist the enterprise in pest control in their fields, further enhancing their agricultural practices and productivity.   

