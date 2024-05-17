"DP World's Chennai Terminal Hosts Record-Breaking 'APL Boston'"

Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions DP World in association with Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Ltd has received the deepest container vessel - APL Boston.

The vessel with dimensions of 328 metres in length and 46 metres in breadth, signifies a new era of maritime operations at Chennai Container Terminal. This achievement underscores DP World's commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime excellence and facilitating seamless trade, a press release from DP World said, here on Friday.

The vessel boasts a draft of 14.9 meters and a capacity of 9,326 TEUs, and serves major ports across Europe, enhancing connectivity and trade.

''This milestone reaffirms DP World's position as a global leader in maritime operations and highlights its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and efficiency,'' the statement added.

