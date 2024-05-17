Left Menu

"DP World's Chennai Terminal Hosts Record-Breaking 'APL Boston'"

DP World and Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Ltd welcomed the deepest container vessel, APL Boston, at Chennai Container Terminal. Measuring 328 meters in length and 46 meters in breadth, the vessel boasts a 14.9-meter draft and a 9,326 TEU capacity, enhancing trade across Europe. The milestone underscores DP World's commitment to maritime excellence.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:53 IST
"DP World's Chennai Terminal Hosts Record-Breaking 'APL Boston'"
  • Country:
  • India

Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions DP World in association with Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Ltd has received the deepest container vessel - APL Boston.

The vessel with dimensions of 328 metres in length and 46 metres in breadth, signifies a new era of maritime operations at Chennai Container Terminal. This achievement underscores DP World's commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime excellence and facilitating seamless trade, a press release from DP World said, here on Friday.

The vessel boasts a draft of 14.9 meters and a capacity of 9,326 TEUs, and serves major ports across Europe, enhancing connectivity and trade.

''This milestone reaffirms DP World's position as a global leader in maritime operations and highlights its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and efficiency,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024