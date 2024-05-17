"DP World's Chennai Terminal Hosts Record-Breaking 'APL Boston'"
DP World and Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Ltd welcomed the deepest container vessel, APL Boston, at Chennai Container Terminal. Measuring 328 meters in length and 46 meters in breadth, the vessel boasts a 14.9-meter draft and a 9,326 TEU capacity, enhancing trade across Europe. The milestone underscores DP World's commitment to maritime excellence.
Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions DP World in association with Chennai Container Terminal Pvt Ltd has received the deepest container vessel - APL Boston.
The vessel with dimensions of 328 metres in length and 46 metres in breadth, signifies a new era of maritime operations at Chennai Container Terminal. This achievement underscores DP World's commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime excellence and facilitating seamless trade, a press release from DP World said, here on Friday.
The vessel boasts a draft of 14.9 meters and a capacity of 9,326 TEUs, and serves major ports across Europe, enhancing connectivity and trade.
''This milestone reaffirms DP World's position as a global leader in maritime operations and highlights its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and efficiency,'' the statement added.
