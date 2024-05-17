"Surging Heat Pushes Delhi's Power Demand Beyond 6,800 MW: Discoms Report"

The rising temperature in the national capital pushed the power demand to 6,800 MW, highest this summer, discom officials said.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi realtime data showed the peak power demand in the city shot up to 6834 MW around 23.10 PM on Thursday. It was 6,780 MW at 3.26 PM on Thursday.

The peak power demand was 6,703 MW around 3.29 PM on Friday, showed SLDC data.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) successfully met peak power demand of 2,035 MW on Friday which is highest for this season in its area of operations, which include localities in the north Delhi, said a spokesperson of the discom.

It is expecting the peak power demand to touch a high of 2,351 MW this summer. The company has signed agreements of up to 2,500 MW, apart from contingency arrangements, through long-term and short-term arrangements. The discoms in Delhi have estimated Delhi's peak power demand to cross 8,000 MW this summer.

