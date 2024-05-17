Left Menu

"Surging Heat Pushes Delhi's Power Demand Beyond 6,800 MW: Discoms Report"

The rising temperature in the national capital pushed the power demand to 6,800 MW, highest this summer, discom officials said.The State Load Dispatch Centre SLDC Delhi realtime data showed the peak power demand in the city shot up to 6834 MW around 23.10 PM on Thursday. The discoms in Delhi have estimated Delhis peak power demand to cross 8,000 MW this summer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:17 IST
"Surging Heat Pushes Delhi's Power Demand Beyond 6,800 MW: Discoms Report"
  • Country:
  • India

The rising temperature in the national capital pushed the power demand to 6,800 MW, highest this summer, discom officials said.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi realtime data showed the peak power demand in the city shot up to 6834 MW around 23.10 PM on Thursday. It was 6,780 MW at 3.26 PM on Thursday.

The peak power demand was 6,703 MW around 3.29 PM on Friday, showed SLDC data.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) successfully met peak power demand of 2,035 MW on Friday which is highest for this season in its area of operations, which include localities in the north Delhi, said a spokesperson of the discom.

It is expecting the peak power demand to touch a high of 2,351 MW this summer. The company has signed agreements of up to 2,500 MW, apart from contingency arrangements, through long-term and short-term arrangements. The discoms in Delhi have estimated Delhi's peak power demand to cross 8,000 MW this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024