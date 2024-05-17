Mchunu Leads Ceremony Honoring Families Displaced for Inanda Dam Construction

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu took a pivotal role in a poignant ceremony held at Inanda Dam, kwaMsinsi, in KwaZulu-Natal. The event aimed to pay tribute to families who were uprooted for the construction of the Inanda Dam and to unveil a monument commemorating their heritage.

Before the inception of the dam in 1989, families from Qadi, eMaphephetheni, KwaNgcolosi, and KwaQiniselani-Manyuswa Traditional Authorities had established their homes along the uMngeni riverbanks, where they also laid their loved ones to rest in traditional kraals, following age-old customs.

In 1987, these families were displaced to accommodate the dam's development, resulting in the relocation of approximately 800 graves. The majority of these remains found their final resting place at the Ntuzuma gravesite, yet some graves remained unaccounted for.

Over the years, representatives from the affected traditional authorities and families have engaged with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), expressing concerns about the lack of traditional rites during the relocation process. These rites are pivotal in informing and appeasing the departed, acknowledging their transition from their ancestral lands to new resting places.

Responding to these concerns, the DWS, along with its KwaZulu-Natal water entity, the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board, and subsidiary Msinsi Holdings, which oversees Inanda Dam's infrastructure, orchestrated the traditional cleansing ceremony. Additionally, a monument was erected to symbolize closure and reconciliation for the impacted families.

This initiative aligns with legislative and policy frameworks governing land development, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of affected communities and ensuring appropriate compensation for their sacrifices.

Minister Mchunu presided over the ceremony, joined by provincial and local government leaders, representatives from the four traditional authorities, as well as officials from the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board and Msinsi Holdings. The collective presence underscored a commitment to acknowledging past injustices and fostering healing and unity within the community.