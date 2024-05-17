Left Menu

Hyderabad police register FIR against unidentified persons for obstructing BJP candidate Madhavi Latha's vehicle

Hyderabad police have registered a case against unknown persons for obstructing the vehicle of BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha and for taking part in a bike rally to support All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Asaduddin Owaisi on the voting day, hence violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Hyderabad police have registered a case against unidentified persons for obstructing the vehicle of BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha and for taking part in a bike rally to support All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Asaduddin Owaisi on the voting day, hence violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case was registered under sections 147, 509, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code with the Moghulpura Police Station after receiving a complaint by a person named Abdul Waheed, a resident of Hyderabad. The police said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

In the complaint Waheed said that on May 13, at 4 p.m., unknown persons took out a bike rally near the Victoria Hotel, Moghulpura, by violating the model code of conduct. "The people in the bike rally were making slogans in favour of the AIMIM party and praising the party candidate. The mob have obstructed the vehicle of Madhavi Latha, the contesting candidate on behalf of BJP for the Hyderabad Parliament. They have hauled abuses and made life threatening gestures towards Latha," Waheed said in the complaint. (ANI)

