Fire breaks out at tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Friday evening, fire officials said. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "We got information that a fire broke out at a tyre plant in Srinagar village. 3 Fire tenders were sent and fire was brought under control. The reason for the fire is unknown as of now", said Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar.

More details are awaited. Earlier, in April, a massive fire broke out at a plywood factory in Ajmer. (ANI)

