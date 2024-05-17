Left Menu

Fire breaks out at tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:25 IST
Fire breaks out at tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Fire breaks out at tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Friday evening, fire officials said. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "We got information that a fire broke out at a tyre plant in Srinagar village. 3 Fire tenders were sent and fire was brought under control. The reason for the fire is unknown as of now", said Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar.

More details are awaited. Earlier, in April, a massive fire broke out at a plywood factory in Ajmer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024