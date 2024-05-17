Fire breaks out at tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.
ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Friday evening, fire officials said. Three fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, they said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "We got information that a fire broke out at a tyre plant in Srinagar village. 3 Fire tenders were sent and fire was brought under control. The reason for the fire is unknown as of now", said Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar.
More details are awaited. Earlier, in April, a massive fire broke out at a plywood factory in Ajmer. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak: Tragic house fires claim lives of 3 children in Fasialabad
Hawaii lawmakers prioritize firefighter safety with budget allocation for equipment and fire marshal
Delhi Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After Brief Firearm Encounter
Awaiting US aid, Ukraine's gunners fire sparingly at advancing Russians
Police arrest Polish teenager suspected of throwing firebombs at synagogue